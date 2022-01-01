You don't know SQL. Aside from basic CRUD statements, you haven't used any advanced database features. This free ebook will share many recipes to make development faster by using a lot of stuff you probably never heard of.
Your Tech Stack has changed dramatically in the past 20 years: Some technologies are now state-of-the-art, and some have been invented and are obsolete meanwhile. But you still use the same simple database concepts as many years ago. Every technology progresses, but databases don't invent anything new? Isn't that strange?
There have been countless improvements, but you don't know of them. When using ORM (Object-relational Mapping), most developers lose touch with database improvements as they are hidden from them. And that's good as you don't have to know every nifty detail. But when you know a little more about modern database features, you develop faster by relying on many fascinating features.
Telling you that a single evening is enough to make you a database wizard is a lie. But you don't have to become one. You can take a shortcut by only learning essential features for developers. And this is exactly what this book is designed for.
This book is designed as a cookbook with many small independent recipes. Each one teaches you simple tips & tricks you can add to your application in a very short time. You should be able to read it thoroughly in a single evening and on the next day you can discuss those improvements with your colleagues. This is a whole different experience from all the books you bought but never had the time to read.
|Data Manipulation
|5
|Prevent Lock Contention For Updates On Hot Rows
|6
|Updates Based On A Select Query
|7
|Return The Values Of Modified Rows
|8
|Delete Duplicate Rows
|9
|Table Maintenance After Bulk Modifications
|10
|Querying Data
|11
|Reduce The Amount Of Group By Columns
|12
|Fill Tables With Large Amounts Of Test Data
|13
|Simplified Inequality Checks With Nullable Columns
|14
|Prevent Division By Zero Errors
|15
|Sorting Order With Nullable Columns
|16
|Deterministic Ordering for Pagination
|17
|More Efficient Pagination Than LIMIT OFFSET
|18
|Database-Backed Locks With Safety Guarantees
|19
|Refinement Of Data With Common Table Expressions
|20
|First Row Of Many Similar Ones
|21
|Multiple Aggregates In One Query
|22
|Limit Rows Also Including Ties
|23
|Fast Row Count Estimates
|24
|Date-Based Statistical Queries With Gap-Filling
|25
|Table Joins With A For-Each Loop
|26
|Schema
|27
|Rows Without Overlapping Dates
|28
|Store Trees As Materialized Paths
|29
|JSON Columns to Combine NoSQL and Relational Databases
|30
|Alternative Tag Storage With JSON Arrays
|31
|Constraints for Improved Data Strictness
|32
|Validation Of JSON Colums Against A Schema
|33
|UUID Keys Against Enumeration Attacks
|35
|Fast Delete Of Big Data With Partitions
|36
|Pre-Sorted Tables For Faster Access
|37
|Pre-Aggregation of Values for Faster Queries
|38
|Indexes
|39
|Indexes On Functions And Expressions
|40
|Find Unused Indexes
|41
|Safely Deleting Unused Indexes
|42
|Index-Only Operations By Including More Columns
|43
|Partial Indexes To Reduce Index Size
|44
|Partial Indexes For Uniqueness Constraints
|45
|Index Support For Wildcard Searches
|46
|Rules For Multi-Column Indexes
|47
|Hash Indexes To Descrease Index Size
|48
|Descending Indexes For Order By
|49
|Ghost Conditions Against Unindexed Columns
|50
